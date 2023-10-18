PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has called on law enforcement agencies to donate surplus gear to Israel to support its war with Hamas.

The Republican AG has called on more than 100 sheriff’s offices across the commonwealth to donate surplus body armor, protective gear and other tactical equipment, according to letters sent to law enforcement, Fox News reported.

“Israel is fighting for democracy and human rights in the face of absolute evil, and they need our support. That’s why I’m launching an effort to send them expired, surplus body armor and tactical gear,” Miyares tweeted.

Miyares says his office will then ship those supplies to the Israeli military.

“While I’m aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded,” Miyares said.