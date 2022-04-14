RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and 10 other state officials are voicing concern over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s proposed opioid prescription guidelines.

On Thursday, Miyares announced he had joined forces with 10 other states in sending a letter to the CDC urging them to “address the danger of diverted drugs as it writes new guidelines on opioid prescriptions.”

The letter was sent to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The states warned that diverted prescription drugs are sold legally but then end up in the hands of someone who does not have a valid prescription. That can include a person who’s taking leftover drugs from a friend or family member after they were prescribed the medication after surgery.

“The opioid epidemic has touched the lives of Virginians in every corner of the Commonwealth. To defeat and prevent it, we must address each way individuals can fall into addiction. Diverted drugs are a low risk and convenient way individuals access opioids. I’ve joined 10 other Attorneys General in asking the CDC to recommend preventative measures physicians could use to prevent opioids falling into the wrong hands,” said Miyares.

In the letter, the attorneys general said opioids should not be a first-line treatment. They also said the CDC should recommend prescribers “administer toxicology tests for patients with long-term opioid prescriptions.”

Finally, the letter also suggests doctors prescribe the lowest effective dosage of these medications and the CDC should consider the number of pills prescribed.

Read the letter by clicking here.