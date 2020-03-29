Michigan Ski shop joins coronavirus fight by producing face shields for medical workers

by: WPBN , Rachel Schuit

Posted:

BOYNE CITY, MI (WPBN/NBC News) — Two Boyne City, Michigan businesses are teaming together to make supplies for hospitals across the state and even the country.

“We don’t need to be making skis,” said Jeff Thompson, the co-owner of Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis. “The ski areas are shut down we can do something else.”

During this time of need, as COVID-19 causes a global pandemic, they’re putting their focus on a completely different product.

The place known for its skis plans to make 150,000 disposable face shields and possibly disposable goggles for healthcare workers across northern Michigan and beyond.

They are not the only ones.

Jeff is teaming up with his brother Jonathan, the president of 1-800 Stencil, a company that makes stencils for pavement marking.

Both brothers said these face shields will help supply a much-needed demand.

“So far we’ve had hospitals say how many can we have, give us all of them and we’ve had to say that we can only allot so many because our production can only meet such a demand,” said Jonathan Thompson. “We do have a lot of different hospitals from the area who are interested.”

