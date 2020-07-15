Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old Michigan man was fatally shot Tuesday by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop following a fight at a local dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, an argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the Quality Dairy Store in Dimondale, Michigan.

The argument continued in the parking lot, where investigators say Sean Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, stabbed a 77-year-old man during the dispute, police said.

Ruis, who was not wearing a mask, then drove away to a nearby neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing victim, who had been wearing a mask, was treated for his injuries.

Ruis was later stopped by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.

Ruis pulled a knife on the deputy, who then shot him, authorities said. He died from his injuries.

According to earlier reports, gunshots were heard in the area just after 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10