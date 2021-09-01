Mets GM Zack Scott arrested for DWI, team and police say

Mets general manager Zack Scott is on the field before the game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on June 16, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Mets General Manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday for driving while intoxicated, police and team officials confirmed Wednesday.

The arrest occurred in White Plains at 4:17 a.m., White Plains police said.

Scott was promoted to acting general manager in January.

The promotion occurred eight days after the team’s previous GM Jared Porter was fired after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” a Mets spokesperson said. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott had been hired as assistant general manager in December 2020 after 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, the last two as assistant GM. Scott oversaw Boston’s analytics along with advance scouting and professional scouting.

He joined the team as an intern, became an assistant in 2005, then spent six seasons as assistant director of baseball operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.