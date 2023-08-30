PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs is on the way to Florida to help provide meals to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The category 3 hurricane made landfall in the Sunshine State around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, near Keaton Beach. The hurricane had record breaking winds and a storm surge not seen in that area in 125 years, according to a press release.

The Mercy Chefs team has a full staffed mobile kitchen preparing to serve thousands of meals per day to hurricane victims, search and rescue teams, first responders and volunteers at Suwannee High School in Live Oak, Florida.

Meal service will begin Thursday morning for breakfast, and updates with be shared on their social media.

To donate to Mercy Chef, click here.