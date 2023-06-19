PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the threat of severe weather persists, communities hit hard by tornadoes are just starting to pick up the pieces, and when disaster strikes, Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs answers the call for help.

“The entire town does not have natural gas, so so much inability to cook as it is, so we are providing meals for daycares, the school system, obviously a lot of survivors and first responders,” said Mercy Chefs Director of Church Partnerships Joel Cauley.

Cauley said about 3,000 meals will go out from their mobile kitchen Monday in Perryton, Texas to those who’ve lost everything.

Texas authorities said at least three people have died and dozens of others are being treated for injuries after a tornado touched down in the small panhandle town on Thursday.

“It destroyed homes and businesses,” Cauley said. “The actual church that we partnered with here, community worship center, they actually had a food bank downtown that was completely devastated and actually had a fatality in that building the night of the storm.”

Mercy Chefs got to town Saturday morning and delivered 600 meals that first night for dinner. Cauley said about 45,000 people have been displaced, so in a town of around 8,000 people, it’s important to get meals out as quickly as they can.

“This is one of the prep areas, so they are either making some fresh garden salad, been baking some mandarin orange cakes,” Cauley said, “so this is a lot of the prep that goes out to the kitchen into the ovens or into the tilt skillets.”

Cauley said seeing the look on people’s faces when they’re given a hot meal is what keeps them going. They work to restore normalcy to those who don’t know where to go from here.

“It’s what I love about areas like this,” Cauley said. “Everybody just comes together. Even going to that daycare today and seeing those babies receive that meal the smiles on their faces and just being able to have that little bit of hope restored through that hot meal, so its amazing to see that everywhere we go.”

Mercy Chefs is also working to restock the food pantry that Cauley mentioned was destroyed at the church where they’re serving.

Want to help?

If you’d like to help Mercy Chefs with their mission in Texas, just head to their website.