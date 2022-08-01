PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth-based humanitarian aid organization Mercy Chefs has deployed to eastern Kentucky after devastating flooding hit the region.

The nonprofit announced on Saturday they are in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to provide daily meals to residents.

At least 28 people were confirmed dead in the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday, and more victims were expected to be found in the coming weeks.

Mercy Chefs says it served its first meals on July 30 at Letcher County Central High School, at 435 Cougar Drive, and lunch and dinner will continue at that location in the coming days. The team is also distributing meals to multiple other rural locations. They said their community kitchen in Paducah, Kentucky, is also preparing bakery items.

“It’s times like this that we feel so blessed to have bases strategically placed across the country,” said Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs. “With the help of our community kitchen in the western part of the state, we can quickly and efficiently provide support to the families impacted by the flooding. We are committed to serving hot meals—and a helping of hope—to victims and first responders.”

This comes as Mercy Chefs also provides aid to Ukrainians affected by the ongoing Russian invasion. They announced last month that 2.5 million pounds of food and water have been delivered to the region since the war started.

You can help donate to Mercy Chefs here.

Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing is also in the area delivering supplies to residents.