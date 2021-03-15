Memorial set for Texas police officer killed in traffic accident

UPDATE December 22 (5:27 P.M.) – A memorial service will be held for Dakota Powell on Dec. 29 at the Crossband Cowboy Church.

According to the Troup police department, Powell’s family had not finished Christmas shopping before he died.

If you want to donate, the Tyler Fraternal Order of Police will be providing gifts for the boys and are accepting donations via PayPal at info@txfop51.com. People are encouraged to put the Powell family in the notes.

Anything not used for the gifts will be directly given to his wife.

Motorcycles will be encouraged at the funeral. There will be a final ride to follow.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The motorcyclist killed in the traffic crash on Friday night was identified as 30-year-old Dakota Powell.

Powell worked for the Troup Police Department. Powell was a husband, father of two, and friend to those in both the Troup and Arp community.

Powell would have officiated the funeral of a 3-week-old infant, Sunday December 20th, who passed away in Arp to couple David Hydrick and Ashley Knighton.

Powell was tragically killed on his motorcycle after he was hit by a silver SUV Friday night, that was traveling in the westbound turn lane on Loop 323.

The accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Van Highway and Loop 323. The southbound lanes of Loop 323 were down to one lane following the accident.

The SUV turned north on Highway 110 and failed to yield right of way to the motorcyclist at a blinking yellow light.

Powell was taken to UT Health Center Beckham where he passed away from his injuries.

The case is still open pending investigation.

