Mega Millions, Powerball finish year with 2nd highest jackpots

COLUMBIA, SC (WFLA) – What better way to end this year than to win a whopping lottery jackpot?

The last drawings of the year for both Mega Millions and Powerball have grown into the hundreds of millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing was $376 million, but nobody matched all the needed numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls over to Friday, January 1, where the estimated jackpot stands at $401 million, as of Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday is slightly less, at $363 million.

Those jackpots are the second highest of the year for each lottery pool.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 303 million. The Powerball odds are one in 293 million.