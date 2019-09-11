McDonald’s hopes to speed up its drive-thrus using voice-based tech

(CNN/WAVY) — McDonald’s is hoping to make the drive-thru process quicker for its customers using voice-based technology.

The fast food giant said in a news release Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire a Silicon Valley-based start-up called Apprente.

The company believes Apprente will help speed up the drive-thru during busy hours. Apperente uses artificial intelligence to understand speech.

McDonald’s said the technology also could be used someday in its self-order kiosks and mobile app. The company’s goal is to make ordering faster, easier and more accurate.

Apperente was founded in 2017 and will be housed within the McDonald’s global technology team.

There is no word on how many jobs this may impact, but McDonald’s said in the release it plans to expand their job presence in Silicon Valley with hiring more tech experts, including engineers and data sciences.

McDonald’s stated on its website, “As we all know, technology can change by the day. And with that, so do our customers’ expectations. We are committed to delivering the best possible experience for restaurant crew and our customers.”