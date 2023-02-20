(KTLA) – One of McDonald’s most enduring seasonal menu items is back in participating restaurants starting this week.

The Shamrock Shake returned to stores on Monday, according to the fast food giant, and will remain in restaurants for a limited time while supplies last.

The Shamrock Shake debuted in 1970 and has been a fan favorite dessert item for decades. In 2020, McDonald’s added a twist to the old classic, debuting the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

Shamrock Shake and the Shamrock McFlurry are shown in this picture, courtesy of McDonald’s

Both the Shake and McFlurry are made with McDonald’s vanilla soft serve blended with a minty syrup to give the treats their iconic flavor and color. The shake includes whipped topping and the McFlurry is blended with crushed Oreo cookies.

The Shamrock dessert items are released yearly to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day and Irish–American Heritage Month.

To find participating McDonald’s restaurants near you, click on the “Sweets & Treats” section of the McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s has not said when the items will be removed from the menu.