Mattel Toy Company introduces new gender-inclusive doll line

(CNN/WAVY) — The American multinational toy manufacturing company has created a new doll line highlighting gender-neutral dolls.

Mattel calls the new project “creatable world.” The dolls come in kits with different hair, clothes, and accessory options.

The company announced the dolls Tuesday night in a tweet.

🏀 by day and 🎸by night. With 💯 + looks all in one kit, kids can create their own characters again and again. #CreatableWorld #AllWelcome



Shop now: https://t.co/DkN7wMDThd pic.twitter.com/WDpk0zxjiG — MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019

The figures come in all types of styles, some are more feminine and others are masculine.

Children can select and apply new combinations of accessories they like, to create their own custom doll.

The move comes after Mattel has spent years updating its iconic barbie doll, which is now available in a variety of skin tones and body types.

The new creatable world dolls will retail for about $44 and will be sold at Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

The Mattel company says kids will now have a blank canvas to create their own characters. Switch long hair for short hair—add a skirt, pants or both. It’s up to you! Mix and match, swap or share.