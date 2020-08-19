GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire broke out early Wednesday at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
The fire is at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.
Latest Posts
- Newsfeed Now: “Tiger King” zoo shuts down; DNC Day 2 wrap
- NC’s virtual learning platform experiences second ‘statewide failure’ during first week of school
- Virginia August 19 COVID-19 update: 737 new cases statewide as downward trend continues; Hampton Roads had 9 of 14 reported deaths
- 4 teens, including juvenile, arrested in connection with Raleigh girl’s murder outside Bojangles’
- Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas