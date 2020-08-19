Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

National

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire broke out early Wednesday at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

The fire is at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10