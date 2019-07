TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This week an American institution will finally come to a close.

All Toys ‘R’ Us stores will shut their doors for good on Friday.

Stores with tons of inventory left are offering discounts up to 80 percent.

Those with less stock will likely close sooner, but discounts are even better. Those stores are offering 70 to 90 percent off.

There are several Toys “R” Us locations closing in the Hampton Roads area. Click here to find the closest one.