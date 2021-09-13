Massachusetts National Guard to help with busing students

FILE — Massachusetts National Guard soldiers help with logistics in this Friday, April 17, 2020 file photo, at a food distribution site outside City Hall, in Chelsea, Mass. Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, activated the state’s National Guard to help with busing students to school as districts across the country struggle to hire enough drivers. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ governor has activated the state’s National Guard to help with busing students to school as districts across the country struggle to hire enough drivers.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said that 250 guard personnel will be available to serve as drivers of school transport vans.

They’ll start training Tuesday, with some 90 of them to be deployed in four diverse cities north of Boston.

Schools across the U.S. are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver’s license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers this year.

The issue has been seen in Hampton Roads as well.

The York County School Division sent a message home to families recently saying they were working to fix issues with bus routes caused by a driver shortage.

Soon after, Chesapeake families came forward with concerns about pick-up and drop-off delays. Some parents said their kindergartners were not only late getting home but also wound up at the wrong school.