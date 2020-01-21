Massachusetts bill would allow 16-year-olds to vote in local elections

BOSTON (WWLP) — This week, the Joint Committee on Election Laws in Massachusetts will consider a bill that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.

The bill states that “every citizen 16 or 17 years of age, who is a resident in the city or town where he or she claims the right to vote” to be placed on the voting list for municipal elections.

The bill would not lower the voting age for statewide elections.

Bill H.720 // An Act ensuring municipal participation of the widest eligible range

Democratic Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, a known supporter of lowering the voting age, has proposed lowering the federal voting age from 18 to 16.

Opponents of the plan argue that 16-year-olds aren’t mature enough to vote.

Hearing // Joint Committee on Election Laws January 22, 2020 at 1 p.m.

