Maryland State Police identify trooper who killed a man while being dragged on I-95

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police have identified the trooper who shot and killed a man on I-95 Friday.

State Police say Trooper First Class Robert Kreczmer is a three-year veteran of Maryland State Police.

Trooper Kreczmer says he stopped a driver who appeared to be impaired just after 2 a.m. August 28. Investigators say Julio Cesar Moran-Ruiz put the vehicle in drive during the traffic stop, prompting Trooper Kreczmer to reach inside the vehicle to try to stop him.

While Moran-Ruiz was accelerating, Kreczmer held onto the car and was dragged nearly half a mile on I-95 near Route 100, according to State Police. Investigators say Trooper Kreczmer repeatedly asked Moran-Ruiz to stop the car or he would shoot, but Moran-Ruiz didn’t comply. That’s when Kreczmer says he fired his gun, killing Moran-Ruiz. The trooper was hospitalized but is expected to recover from injuries.

The trooper is still on routine administrative leave while the investigation continues.

