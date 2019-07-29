Maryland man illegally bought 20 firearms using fake Hampton address

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY) — A Maryland man could see five years in prison after he pleaded guilty last week to making false statements to acquire firearms.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Quayshawn Shymel Simmons, of Baltimore, used a fake address in Hampton to buy 20 guns from federal firearm licensees at stores and gun shows between November 2018 and April 2019.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court in May, Simmons filled out forms in each case claiming he lived at a home on Briarfield Road in Hampton and that he was the person buying the firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Police in Washington, D.C. recovered some of the firearms from other people, including some who were convicted of a felony or had Oxycodone and crack cocaine at the time of their arrest.

An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in the affidavit that the recoveries of the firearms indicated Simmons was involved in firearms trafficking.

Simmons is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.