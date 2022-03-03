Maryland apartment building explodes, many injuries reported

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WAVY) — Many injuries have been reported after an explosion and fire Thursday at an apartment building in Silver Spring, Maryland.

NBC Washington reports at least a dozen people are injured, some seriously. No deaths have been reported at this time, but firefighters are still working to evacuate the building and douse the flames.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said five people are in critical condition and seven or eight people have less serious injuries.

Fire engulfs an apartment building at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 3, 2022. (NBC 4 Washington chopper image)

The Friendly Garden Apartments building is in the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Road and firefighters responded around 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters were seen rescuing several people from upper levels of the burning building using cherry pickers while other trucks sprayed the building from above.

At least one section of the building collapsed, and firefighters were concerned additional collapses. Nearby buildings were also evacuated.

Firefighters battle the fire after an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 3, 2022. (NBC 4 Washington chopper image)

It’s unclear what caused the explosion, but a resident who spoke to NBC Washington said he smelled an odor this morning before he left the building.

“When I left this morning, I told my grandma, ‘It smells like gas,’” said. T.J. Hall. “I’ve still got friends trapped in the building.”

Andre Canard told NBC that his adult son pulled people out of the burning building, including a child and a woman with serious burns.

“The first thing was that big boom. I could actually feel it on my back and it made me come out of my work shed,” he said. “That’s when I saw everything to smithereens, and then the first two or three people screaming. These are really good people around here. People from all over the world live in this building. I hope that we didn’t leave anybody behind.”

Firefighters battle the fire after an explosion at the Friendly Garden Apartments in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 3, 2022. (NBC 4 Washington chopper image)

Gusts of wind up to 30 mph were also affecting firefighters’ response.

The building is about four miles from the site of another apartment explosion that killed two children and five adults and injured more than 60 people in August 2016. The National Transportation Safety Board found a failed mercury service regulator and unconnected vent line led to a natural gas leak that led to the explosion.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office has been communicating with Montgomery County officials and that he’s offered aid from the state’s first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.