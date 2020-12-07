Mario Lopez to star as Colonel Sanders in KFC-inspired Lifetime movie ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First of all, yes, this is somehow real.
Lifetime has a new original movie starring Mario Lopez — as Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.
The 15-minute short film, named “A Recipe For Seduction” premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon. Again, yes, this is real. There’s even a spicy, suspense-filled trailer.
“We’re no strangers to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented fire log. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”
The movie comes just a few years after KFC introduced a 96-page Sanders romance novel called Tender Wings of Desire. The movie was made in partnership with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland.
After the film, Lifetime will air another new movie from Lopez, a holiday romance called”FelizNaviDad.”
2020 really is wild, y’all. As one Twitter user said, we’re in a “30 Rock” episode.
