Mario Lopez to star as Colonel Sanders in KFC-inspired Lifetime movie ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First of all, yes, this is somehow real.

Lifetime has a new original movie starring Mario Lopez — as Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.

The 15-minute short film, named “A Recipe For Seduction” premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon. Again, yes, this is real. There’s even a spicy, suspense-filled trailer.

“We’re no strangers to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented fire log. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

The movie comes just a few years after KFC introduced a 96-page Sanders romance novel called Tender Wings of Desire. The movie was made in partnership with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

After the film, Lifetime will air another new movie from Lopez, a holiday romance called”FelizNaviDad.”

2020 really is wild, y’all. As one Twitter user said, we’re in a “30 Rock” episode.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10