Mario Lopez to star as Colonel Sanders in KFC-inspired Lifetime movie ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — First of all, yes, this is somehow real.

Lifetime has a new original movie starring Mario Lopez — as Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harland Sanders.

The 15-minute short film, named “A Recipe For Seduction” premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at noon. Again, yes, this is real. There’s even a spicy, suspense-filled trailer.

“We’re no strangers to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented fire log. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

The movie comes just a few years after KFC introduced a 96-page Sanders romance novel called Tender Wings of Desire. The movie was made in partnership with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

After the film, Lifetime will air another new movie from Lopez, a holiday romance called”FelizNaviDad.”

2020 really is wild, y’all. As one Twitter user said, we’re in a “30 Rock” episode.