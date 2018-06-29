Breaking News
Search efforts to continue after teacher goes missing off False Cape State Park
Live Now
Parade for US Women’s Team World Cup championship

Many parts of the country experiencing internet issues

National

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Comcast outage map_1530295970809.jpg_47188496_ver1.0_640_360_1530301242281.jpg.jpg

Several parts of the country are experiencing internet connectivity issues, including Virginia.

Outage maps available on downdetector.com maps show issues with Comcast and other internet service providers.

Comcast issued this statement:

One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It’s currently affecting our business & residential internet, video & voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible.”

Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10