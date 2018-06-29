Many parts of the country experiencing internet issues

Several parts of the country are experiencing internet connectivity issues, including Virginia.
Outage maps available on downdetector.com maps show issues with Comcast and other internet service providers.
Comcast issued this statement:
One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It’s currently affecting our business & residential internet, video & voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible.”
