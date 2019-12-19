Man stuffed $500 worth of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back thefts, police say

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: Southport shrimp fisherman Christian Peet works on his amphibious craft boiling potted brown shrimp to give them their pink colour on the vast tidal sands of Southport on November 1, 2010 in Southport, United Kingdom. Shrimper Christian Peet began his fishing career with his father aged five. The delicate shrimps are reknowned for being the best in the world and Christian was recently congratulated by Prince Charles in a letter after he sampled the seafood at dinner. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A thief stuffed a total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp down his pants in back-to-back burglaries of a Southern California grocery store, police said Wednesday.

The man took the shrimp from a Vons market in the city of Riverside by entering the store three times in a span of 15 minutes on Dec. 14.

Each time he went to the frozen food section and concealed the shrimp in his pants, Riverside police said in a statement.

The stolen food had a retail value of more than $500.

Security video of the suspect in the market was posted on the Police Department’s Facebook page.