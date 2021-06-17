Man shot by GSP in Savannah after pursuit in stolen police vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Thursday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen police vehicle, officials say.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the incident unfolded around 3 p.m. when one of their officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Highway 204 and Interstate 95.

CCPD says the officer made contact and determined the subject was wanted on warrants out of Virginia.

At one point, “a scuffle ensued,” according to police, and the suspect pulled a gun on the officer. He then jumped into the police vehicle and sped away from the scene.

The pursuit ended in a crash in Midtown Savannah at Victory Drive at Bee Road where the man was shot by GSP.

WSAV spoke with Savannah Alderman Detric Leggett and Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan who say the man was taken to Memorial Health for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.

CCPD confirmed the responding officer did not fire his weapon and was not injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding at GSP’s request.

This story is developing. Check back on this page for updates.