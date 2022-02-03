Man illegally parks in front of Supreme Court after 2021 arrest for same thing: police

Dale Paul Melvin speaks with U.S. Capitol Police officers on February 3, 2022, after illegally parking in front of the Supreme Court for a second time. He was not arrested, though more information on the incident is forthcoming, police say. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – On Oct. 5 last year, a Michigan man was arrested for illegally parking in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, prompting police to close off roads surrounding the building.

On Thursday, he returned, causing a number of streets outside the Supreme Court to be shut down once again.

Dale Paul Melvin, 55, had first parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Supreme Court in October but refused to speak. Instead, he made a statement to the effect of, “The time for talking is done,” according to Jason Bell, the deputy chief of the Capitol Police. Crisis negotiation officers had tried speaking with Melvin, but again he refused.

He was ultimately removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

On Thursday morning, over four months after his arrest, Melvin once again illegally parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court.

“Our investigators are talking to him now,” the Capitol Police said on Twitter at 9:46 a.m.

Police also briefly closed off First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE and Independence Avenue, SW, as well as East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street. The roads have since reopened.

Melvin, from Kimball Township, Michigan, was not arrested. Police said they will provide “more information about that” sometime Thursday.