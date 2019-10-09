Man drops more than 200 pounds to become deputy

National

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KPRC) – Chad Dodge, 42, was officially sworn in Tuesday as a deputy constable for Texas’ Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.

“I’ve had jobs and I’ve been good at work and everything else but I’ve never actually gone after something like this, ever,” Dodge said.

Dodge’s journey to becoming a deputy constable started three years ago. At the time, he was a social media editor and weighed about 470 pounds.

In December 2016, Dodge decided to make life changes, starting with gastric bypass surgery, a healthy diet and workout routine.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2LXQn4a

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories