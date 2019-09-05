Live Now
Man buys 100-plus generators to send to the Bahamas

by: WNCN Digital Desk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNCN) — One Florida man’s random act of kindness will go a long way for Bahamian residents who lost power due to Hurricane Dorian.

According to a Facebook post by Alec Sprague of Jacksonville, Florida, he went to the local Costco to buy a generator. While there, he witnessed a man buying more than 100 generators, along with food to send to the Bahamas.

Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas

“All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!” Sprague said in the post.

Sprague says the generators were valued at $450 each.

