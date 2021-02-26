Man wanted in connection with Philadelphia homicide arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a man was arrested in Virginia Beach this week who was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Virginia Beach Police Warrant Fugitive Unit was contacted by the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force regarding the suspect.

Marshals said 38-year-old Terrick Johnson was wanted in connection with a homicide and was possibly staying in Virginia Beach.

With the information provided, the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Unit was able to positively identify Johnson in the 900 block of Sandoval Drive.

A search warrant was obtained and with the assistance of SWAT, K9, and the 1st Precinct Crime Suppression Unit, Johnson was taken into custody without incident.