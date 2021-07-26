Man arrested after abandoned dog seen on video chasing car that left it behind

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) — A 68-year-old man has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty for abandoning a canine in Texas, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on Friday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

On Wednesday, a witness shot a video of a Husky being left on the side of the road in Horizon City, Texas. The video shows the abandoned dog chasing the vehicle as it drove away.

Joy Dominguez, who recorded the video, told KTSM she was on her way to rescue some other puppies in the area when she witnessed a vehicle dragging a dog. She said she stopped to record the moment they abandoned him.

The canine has since been adopted after being rescued and taken from the Huckleberry Hound Rescue Group.

Authorities with the county’s Animal Welfare Department say they are continuing an investigation into the case, and an additional arrest is expected.

The department said abandonment is a class A misdemeanor that could lead to up to one year in a county jail or up to a $4000 fine.