Man accused of stealing over 40 high-end bicycles, including 4 in Williamsburg, arrested in Idaho

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An man from Florida is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end bikes in James City County.

Bradley Knirnschild is in jail thousands of miles away in Boise, Idaho.

Back on July 24, James City County Police say Knirnschild stole four bikes valued at $20,000 from Trek Bikes on Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg.

According to police, he borrowed them and was supposed to return them the next day, but never did.

Police in Idaho say Virginia wasn’t his only target.

“As far as we know right now, he was wanted in California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Virginia, Florida and North Carolina. And in the past two weeks alone he has pawned over 40 high-end bikes across the United States,” said Boise Police Sgt. John Terry.

On Monday, police say Knirnschild went to Sam’s Locker, a pawn shop in Boise.

“He showed up with a U-Haul full of $25,000 bikes,” said Samuel Reading.

He says Knirnschild said he had all the bikes because he was closing down a bike show and wanted to sell them.

But the owner of Sam’s Locker got a bad feeling and called the owner of Score Outdoors, a consignment shop in Boise, to get advice.

“As I was inspecting the bikes, I realized at the end of it that there was a bike shop’s name sticker on the bottom of one of the bikes, so I pulled my phone out and called them and immediately that manager said those bikes are stolen from our shop,” said Steve Luke, owner of Score Outdoors.

Police were notified and Knirnschild was arrested a few blocks away.

Police say those stolen bikes were from Washington, but they were able to track pawn shop databases, which allowed police to find out where he allegedly pawned other items before.

Police in James City County say two bikes were recovered at a pawn shop in Fredericksburg, Virginia.