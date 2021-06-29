(NBC News) — A family of black bears was caught on video enjoying a day at the beach at Lake Tahoe.

A video shows about a dozen people watching as an adult bear lumbered up the sand and out of sight.

For the three baby bears, the water must have been not too cold, not too hot, but just right. They stayed behind, playing at the water’s edge before scampering away.

“We were all a little shocked,” said Jen Watkins, the woman who shot the video.

She said the adult bear got away with someone’s cooler before heading back into the forest.

The local sheriff’s office warned anyone thinking about getting close to wild bears that feeding them or provoking them is dangerous business.