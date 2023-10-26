LEWISTON, Maine (NewsNation) — A gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 in two separate shootings Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, police said.

What we know about the suspect

Robert Card, 40, has been identified as a person of interest in the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Just-In-Time Recreation.

A white Subaru Outback, which was the last vehicle Card was seen driving, was discovered near the Lisbon boat dock situated on Frost Hill Avenue, in close proximity to Route 196. Witnesses reported observing police officers going door to door in the vicinity, making inquiries at nearby residences, according to the Sun Journal.

He is a firearms instructor trained by the military and was recently committed to a mental health facility, according to a state police bulletin. The document says Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide specific details about his treatment or condition.

The document also said Card had reported hearing voices and had threatened to carry out a shooting at the military training base in Saco, Maine.

Card is from Bowdoin, Maine, according to Commissioner Mike Sauschuck from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shelter-in-place issued across multiple cities

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter-in-place order for the entire county.

Lewiston Public Schools announced school will be canceled Thursday.

“At this time, there will be no activity at Lewiston Schools Thursday October 26, 2023. There remains a lot of unknowns at this time. Information moves quickly but not always accurately. Please continue to shelter in place or get to safety,” the district announced on Facebook.

Officials of the city of Auburn ordered all residents to shelter in place and lock their doors.

“There is an active shooter incident in progress in the City of Lewiston. ALL Auburn and Lewiston residents are strongly urged to shelter in place, lock their doors, and report all suspicious individuals and activities to 911. Most businesses in the area have closed/are closing,” the city announced.

The city of Lisbon has also issued a shelter-in-place safety message.

What law enforcement said

The Department of Justice is monitoring the situation, sending a statement saying, “The Attorney General has been briefed and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Federal law enforcement agencies are assisting our state and local law enforcement partners in Lewiston, Maine.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed as well putting out a statement Wednesday night: “The President spoke by phone individually to Maine Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Congressman Jared Golden about the shooting in Lewiston, Maine and offered full federal support in the wake of this horrific attack.”

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the suspect on its Facebook page that showed a shooter walking into an establishment with a weapon raised to his shoulder.

“Please stay off the roads to allow emergency responders access to the hospitals,” police said.

On its website, Central Maine Medical Center said staff were “reacting to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and were coordinating with area hospitals to take in patients. A woman who answered the phone in the emergency department said no further information could be released and that the hospital itself was on lockdown.

AP News contributed to this report.