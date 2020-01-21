Mahomes passes Tom Brady as NFL’s merchandise sales leader

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Patrick Mahomes has officially knocked New England’s Tom Brady off the top spot on National Football League Players Association’s player sales list.

The data used to compile the list is based on sales of officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March 1 through November 30, 2019.

The final list for the 2019-2020 season will be released in April.

If Mahomes is still at the top of the list, he will be crowned the retail king.

Brady, who has never ranked outside of the top nine, finished the past two seasons in the top spot. He currently sits at number two.

