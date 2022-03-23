(NEXSTAR) – The United States’ first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has died at the age of 84, her family said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” the statement read in part. “The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

HAMBURG, GERMANY – JUNE 06: Award winner Madeleine Albright via Video during the Emotion Award 2019 on June 6, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images for Daimler)



This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.