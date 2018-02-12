Lucky Charms will retire this marshmallow

(KASW) – How dare you Lucky Charms?! The cereal is retiring one of it’s classic marshmallows soon. . .as in this spring!

Lucky Charms is saying “Time’s Up” on the yellow hourglass. The marshmallow has been in our favorite breakfast cereal for the past 10 years.

Now it will join other icons such as the shooting star, the purple horseshoe and the red balloon in the Lucky Charms graveyard.

If your favorite part is the marshmallow too, you’re probably wondering what’s going to replace it? As for that, a representative for General Mills says, “you’ll have to wait and see.”

Here’s a little fun fact for you: The only marshmallow that’s been around since the beginning of Lucky Charms is the pink heart.

The more you know…

