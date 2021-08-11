OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man is in custody after police say he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs, including marijuana, crack cocaine, and oxycodone, after he drove away from a gas pump with the hose still attached to his car.

Lawrence Biagase (Source: Opelousas Police Department)

It happened Monday when police stopped his vehicle after noticing that he had driven away from the gas pump, pulling the hose away from it.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said when the officer made contact with the driver, a very strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle.

McLendon said 39-year-old Lawrence “Tap” Biagase III immediately admitted to the officer that he was rolling a marijuana cigar at the time of the stop.

After detention and further investigation, McLendon said, officers discovered about lb. 3 oz. of suspected high-grade marijuana, 8 oz. of suspected crack cocaine, and a combination of (162) prescription pills of Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

In addition, McLendon said, $8500k in cash was located.

Biagase was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

McLendon said a female passenger in the vehicle was also cited for obstruction of justice, as a result of her trying to conceal a portion of the narcotics that were found in the vehicle.