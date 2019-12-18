Lost dog goes to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – A Montgomery couple has been reunited with their family dog after he was missing for three days.

Leigh and Michael Parker have owned their dog, Soup, for three-and-a-half years. He’s named after Leigh’s dad who was also nicknamed “Soup.” The Parkers say that Soup is like a son to them.

“He and I have been working together for the past three years,” said Michael Parker.

“He was actually born on my birthday, which is one way we knew he was going to be ours,” said Leigh Parker.

Michael and Soup like to go bird hunting together, but on Saturday, Soup accidentally wandered off.

“He called me and said, ‘Soup is gone, he ran off.’ Not knowing whether he was caught in brush or was injured. Worst-case scenarios kept going through our minds. It was terrible,” said Leigh.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Michael.

Three days later, in a Facebook group for missing pets, they found out that Soup had been rescued.

“A prison guard, who was looking for his own dog who had been lost, saw a picture of Soup and recognized him and called me right away,” said Leigh.

Soup ended up at Kilby Correctional Facility, but his sentence was pretty short. Kilby employees told the Parkers that they took good care of Soup during his stay.

“He’s had roast beef, chicken fingers, chicken nuggets, lima beans, had steak one night and peach cobbler,” said Michael.

Soup even had his own mattress at Kilby. Michael admits that it was a little difficult for Soup to leave.

“When I went to pick him up, he looked at me, then looked back at his friends, and looked at me. It looked like he was about to pull a quarter out of his pocket and flip it for whether he was going to stay or not,” said Michael.

Soup decided that he’d come home.

“It’s been wonderful. We look at him and our heart melts,” said Leigh.

The Parkers say that if Soup ever gets lost again, they know where he’ll probably go.