‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Hobbit’ illustrator dies at 90 in Pennsylvania

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Critically acclaimed local artist Barbara Remington has passed away at the age of 90.

Her illustrations inspired the imaginations of millions across the globe. But all that talent… Came from a small town in Susquehanna County.

Rachel Wargo, a teacher for Susquehanna Community School District reacted to the news. “It’s so crazy when you find out that something so big and worldly actually came out of a small town in Pennsylvania.”

This is the reaction of people from Thompson, Susquehanna County when they hear the illustrator of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” books, Barbara Remington, lived in the quaint neighborhood.



Even though many were shocked…People we spoke with at Missi’s place understand why she’d come here to live out the rest of her days.

“I think a lot of people in the area don’t realize that she lived here… The area itself, the people are friendly and nice. And helpful,” said Joseph Gosciewski of Herrick Center.

Remington passed away on Thursday. Friend and neighbor Doris Buchanan said Barbara was a one of a kind individual. Just as classic as her art pieces.

“She’s a very intelligent person. I said, oh you’re the famous Barbara Remington and she said, “infamous.” I said, “well what’s the difference.”

Buchanan has fond memories with Barbara who even shared her art with her kids.

“Oh she gave the kids some story books that she had. My grand children. I thought she was very good,” said Doris.

Though Remington is no longer with us, her works that are known by millions, will live on.

“All I think now with the Hobbit is the little house in the woods. You kind of get that feel from here.”

“She was a good person. I got to know her. And I’m sorry she passed.”

Eyewitness News has reached out about funeral arrangements, but there is no word on where or when Remington’s funeral will be held at this time.