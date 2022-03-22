BOSTON (WPRI) — Longtime Red Sox announcer and player Jerry Remy has died of cancer, the team announced Sunday.

Remy, 68, had been working as a color analyst for NESN since 1988 before stepping away from the booth in August of this year to have treatment for lung cancer.

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and had since taken several leaves of absence to undergo treatment.

This weekend we lost our beloved Jerry Remy – a former player, broadcaster, Red Sox Hall of Famer & friend.



For over 40 years, the RemDawg captured the hearts of Red Sox Nation. Our thoughts & countless memories are with Jerry’s wife, Phoebe, their family & our friends at NESN. pic.twitter.com/tae6tY9c1Q — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2021

“We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster and 13-year cancer warrior,” principal owner John Henry sad in a statement.

“Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him,” he continued.

The Fall River native was a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

In 10 total seasons and 1,154 games in the Major Leagues, he batted .275 with 605 runs, 1,226 hits, 140 doubles, 38 triples, and seven homers to go with 208 stolen bases. He spent 34 years as a broadcaster for the team.

A few txt from Remy in October:

“Keep Fighting”

“Congratulations”

“Clean it up” (my favorite one)

He was always there for us.

He will be miss.

Descansa en Paz, amigo. — Alex (@ac13alex) October 31, 2021

“On behalf of the entire Red Sox family, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Phoebe, their three children and the entire extended Remy family,” chairman Tom Werner said.

“Jerry’s effortless style made him the finest baseball broadcaster of the past few decades. When you listened to him, it was as if you were having a beer with your best friend, and his insight, humor and charm lifted your spirits,” he continued.

Remy was named to the Red Sox All-Fenway Team as part of the ball park’s 100th anniversary. He was recognized as one of the 40 greatest Red Sox players in Fenway Park history to appear in their position of play.

His last public appearance came during this year’s American League Wild Card game against the Yankees on Oct. 5.

Remy threw out the ceremonial first pitch to former teammate and broadcast partner Dennis Eckersley at Fenway Park.