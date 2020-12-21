Local officials respond to passage of $900B COVID-19 relief bill

(WAVY) — Late Monday night, the Senate approved the $900-billion coronavirus relief bill, paving the way for the bill to go to President Donald Trump’s desk for final approval.

The bill includes a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

“For nine long months, folks waited for Congress to deliver critical relief as they watched COVID-19 further devastate their communities. Today, despite that unacceptable delay, relief is officially on its way. I’m proud to have worked with a bipartisan group of colleagues to help get this legislation into shape and in the hands of House and Senate leaders. And while I know that this bill is not perfect, I’m glad to know that it will help American families weather this winter and get through the holidays.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

“While this relief should have been passed much earlier, I’m pleased to see families, small businesses, hospitals, schools, and more get the assistance they need. This legislation makes critical investments in unemployment assistance, food aid, housing assistance, and other areas to directly help those struggling amid the pandemic. Though we still have more work to do to help Americans get back on their feet, I’m relieved Congress was able to come to this bipartisan compromise and fund these priorities before the holidays.”

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.)

“While not perfect, this deal represents a bipartisan agreement between both the House and the Senate that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the fiscal year as well as provide relief to the families and small businesses suffering from the impacts of this public health emergency and economic crisis. While this is far from the ideal way to govern, I am pleased this bill will protect our national security and continue programs that assist my constituents in Coastal Virginia.”

This story will be updated as more statements from officials are released.