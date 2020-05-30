Hundreds protest death of George Floyd in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of people have descended in downtown Richmond Friday evening in protest of the death of George Floyd.

The protest, which began around 8:30 p.m., was in response to Floyd, who died while in police custody after a Minneapolis officer was seen kneeling on his neck.

Protesters were seen marching in the area of the Governor’s Mansion.

8News reporter Sierra Fox was live near the Virginia State Capitol as protesters shouted the name “George Floyd” in unison. Signs of “I Can’t Breathe,” words uttered by Floyd, were also visible. Some protesters were seen shouting in the faces of police officers. Others were seen on top of their vehicles, refusing to move their vehicles out of the streets.

Officers were seen trying to move the crowd away from the Capitol.

A police vehicle, believed to be a Virginia State Police patrol car, was set ablaze. Witnesses in the area also reported a dumpster fire.

A dumpster is set ablaze in the area of N. Jefferson Street & West Grace Street. (Courtesy of Margaret Rhoads)

WATCH: 8News reporter Sierra Fox is live near the Governor’s Mansion for a protest in response to the death of George Floyd. (Warning: This video contains profanity)

A large Richmond Police Department, in addition to VCU Police Department officers, were called on scene. 8News spoke with police officials of Friday, who said they were aware of the threat of protest.

Protesters gathered in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jacob Sexton)

Several roadways around the Capitol were blocked in response to the protest.

