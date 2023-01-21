WCBD will stream day one of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial starting at 9:00 a.m. Monday. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom and tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh will stand trial for the brutal June 7, 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property.

BACKGROUND:

The shootings were the first thread in the unraveling of Murdaugh’s decades-long web of crimes. In addition to the murders, he has been indicted on around 100 white collar and financial crimes, including tax evasion, stealing money from former law clients and his family’s law firm. State prosecutors have claimed that impending financial and legal doom pushed Murdaugh to snap and murder his wife and son.

He is also connected to at least three other death investigations, including that of his former housekeeper, a teen thrown from a boat allegedly driven by a drunk and underaged Paul Murdaugh, and a teen found dead under suspicious circumstances in the middle of a rural Hampton County road.

Monday’s trial focuses solely on the indictments for Margaret and Paul’s murders. Murdaugh has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

News 2 will provide live updates from notable moments in the trial below:

ALEX MURDAUGH MUDRDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:00 a.m. – Court is set to gavel into session at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Clifton Newman presiding. Jury selection will follow, which could prove difficult in such a small, tight-knit community over which the Murdaugh family has historically exercised significant influence.