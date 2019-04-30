Live Nation offering $20 ticket deal for hundreds of shows

LOS ANGELES (WAVY) – In honor of National Concert Week, Live Nation is once again offering $20 tickets to some of the summer’s hottest shows.

The sale starts Wednesday, May 1 at noon ET and runs through May 7 — and the all-in price includes fees! A pre-sale for T-Mobile customers began Tuesday morning.

Concert tickets can be pricey — so mark your calendar or set an alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on this deal.

There are hundreds of artists across multiple genres participating in the offer.

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, click here. You can also download the Live Nation app, available on the App Store and Google Play.