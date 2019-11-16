Live grenade found behind 99-cents store in California

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – It was an unnerving discovery made behind a California store – a live grenade.

No one was hurt, but it certainly was the talk of the community.

The explosive device-was found behind a 99-cents store, forcing businesses to evacuate.

“I can’t believe that somebody had a grenade, that’s unbelievable,” said one shopper.

“Obviously it’s not one of those things that happens everyday.”

Fairfield police got assistance from Travis Air Force Base. It’s explosive ordnance disposal team showed up to safely handle the grenade.

“I’m glad that nothing happened to nobody,” said another shopper.

Officials at Travis Air Force Base were asked how they know when any explosive device can be safely removed?

They said they assess the situation, look at every piece of the device, and then determine what or if protective gear is needed.

They said each situation is different, and in this case, a container was used to safely remove the grenade.

Fairfield police are still investigating how the explosive device even got there

Shoppers are just happy nothing blew up.

“You just don’t know what people do these days. People are crazy.”