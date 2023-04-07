UPDATE 10:42 p.m. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has told KFOR the campus is secure. They will have more information coming out from officials in the next several minutes.

UPDATE: 10:32 p.m. The latest tweet from the University of Oklahoma is asking students to continue to shelter in place. OU officials say so far they have not found evidence of a shooting but they have not cleared the scene.

One police helicopter is leaving the scene.

UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. There are conflicting reports coming out.

University of Oklahoma officials are not reporting any victims and have not found any evidence. However, a first responder confirmed that one was shot in the stomach. A KFOR producer on the scene also spoke with a member of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol who says one person has been shot.

There are now reports this could be a swatting situation.

UPDATE: 10:14 p.m. First responders have told KFOR that one person has been shot and other first responders say there were multiple shots fired.

KFOR is working to confirm with OU officials.

Update: 9:53 pm – OU sent an alert advising of an ‘Active Shooter’

OU Campus Safety Twitter account, “OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman Campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place.”

Image courtesy KFOR, OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – OU has sent an alert to all on campus stating there was an active shooter.

According to OU Campus Safety Twitter account, OU- Norman Emergency tweeted, “there is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run, Hide. Fight!”.

Image courtesy KFOR, OU campus

Click here to see the OU Campus camera.