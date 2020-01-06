Little Caesars to deliver pizza for first time in decades

DETROIT (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, Little Caesars began delivering pizzas for the first time in decades under a partnership with the on-demand food delivery service DoorDash.

According to a release by Little Caesars, base prices will stay the same, but a fee will be added to all delivery orders.

The new service will be available through their website and their app, and will be powered through DoorDash Drive.

“Now customers can satisfy their Crazy Bread craving while staying on our app and in their lounge clothes,” said Ed Gleich, the Chief Innovation Officer for Little Caesars. “So, continue your binge watching, Little Caesars fans!”

People can find participating stores through their website.