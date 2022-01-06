Legislation to combat veteran homelessness through tiny homes introduced in Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC 01) and Derek Kilmer (D-WA 06) on Wednesday announced bipartisan legislation to combat veteran homelessness through the construction of tiny homes.

The Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans Act was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives on December 16 and is currently sitting with the House Subcommittee on Veterans’ Affairs, of which Mace is a member.

The bill would expand on the VA’s existing Grant and Per Diem (GDP) program by creating a pilot program that provide recipients money to build “individualized and sustainable tiny homes in villages.”

The villages would be a key aspect of the program, as they would “include wrap-around supportive services for the veterans and their families to help get them back on their feet.” The bill explicitly notes that services addressing the following be provided:

Case management services (pursuant to section 2022 of this title)

Financial management

Counseling for addiction issues

Educational opportunities

Anger management

Career and employment resources

Mace said that the VA would be allowed to pick the locations in which the pilot villages would be built. She said that she would love Charleston to be selected as one of those locations.

“One third of all veterans in South Carolina reside in our congressional district,” Mace said. “Because we have so many veterans that live here, here in the Lowcountry would be a great place to start and pilot this kind of program and see if it works.”

Mace acknowledged that the bill is a long way from coming to fruition, noting that it still has to pass both the House and Senate.