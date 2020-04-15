Legislation could make COVID-19 racial disparities clearer across the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Two Virginia senators are supporting a bill that would broaden data collection for coronavirus infections and deaths based on race other demographic information.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are working with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to introduce the Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act.

The legislation would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to collect and report demographic data related to COVID-19 testing, treatment, and fatality rates, according to a news release.

The legislation would require DHHS to provide a report on the final statistics after the end of the pandemic.

It would also require DHHS to post daily data updates on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website detailing specific demographic information, like COVID-19 testing, treatment, and fatalities by race, ethnicity, sex, age, socioeconomic status, and disability, the release states.

The Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on COVID-19 Act would also authorize $50 million for the CDC and state public health agencies to improve their demographic data collection.

The legislation is in response to reports that there are racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and fatalities. Those disparities are evident in states like Michigan and Louisana where black people are a minority population, but make up large percentages of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

In Virginia the racial disparity is not as clear — but the Virginia Department of Health’s reporting on racial data is also very limited.

10 On Your Side did a data analysis of Virginia’s reporting on COVID-19 positive cases and deaths by race. It showed that VDH only reports COVID-19 cases and fatalities by race in four categories: white, black, other, and unknown.

As of April 14, white people — who make up about 70% of Virginia’s population — accounted for nearly 30% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 74 of its deaths.

Black people — who make up about 20% of Virginia’s population — accounted for about 17% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 43 of its deaths.

People classified as their race being “other” made up for about 10% of COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. It is unclear what races are grouped into the “other” category.

What is unknown is racial demographic information on more than 42% — or 2,633 — of Virginia’s COVID-19 positive cases where VDH listed the race as “not reported.”

“It’s deeply troubling that the coronavirus is disproportionately impacting communities of color. It’s imperative that we get data to help us understand the scope of this crisis and take action to reduce racial disparities,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint news release.

