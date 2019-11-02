Legionairres’ outbreak traced to East Texas State Fair

TYLER, Texas (KETK/NBC News) – Seven confirmed cases and five possible cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been identified in the Northeast Texas region.

Health experts are concerned that the area may be on the brink of an outbreak of the fairly rare disease.

All of those affected attended this year’s East Texas State Fair.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by Legionella bacteria that can become spread through inhaled water droplets spread through the air.

While Legionnaires’ disease is not typically spread person to person, State Health Officials, event organizers, and Local Health Departments are investigating reports and working to identify a source.

It must be inhaled from a water source into the lungs to cause the infection, and symptoms typically show up in two to ten days after contact.

