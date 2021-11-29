Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87

Lee Elder is seen arriving at the Masters golf course to play practice round in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 1975. (AP Photo)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/WAVY) — Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play the Masters, has died at 87.

Earlier this year, he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Paine College for the outstanding achievements throughout his lifetime, and Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis proclaimed April 6, 2021 as “Lee Elder Day.”

Elder, was born in Dallas and one of 10 children. He joined the United Golf Association Tour for Black players in 1961 after two years in the Army, and dominated the circuit before finally getting on the PGA Tour in 1968.

Though he was a successful golfer during his long career, winning four PGA Tour events, he was best known as a champion for racial justice. He battled constant racism and hate mail, especially when he broke the color barrier at the 1975 Masters. He also was the first Black player to qualify for the Ryder Cup.

